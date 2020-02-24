Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lowered by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 45,231 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.83.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $13.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $299.44. 33,979,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,103,580. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.50 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.89. The company has a market cap of $1,314.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

