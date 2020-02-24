Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -1.74

Media headlines about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a news impact score of -1.74 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Apple’s analysis:

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $313.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.50 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,401.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.