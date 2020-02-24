Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $355.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $355.00 price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.06% from the company’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $14.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $298.18. 55,345,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,214,535. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,309.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

