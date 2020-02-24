Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.25). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,050%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

AAOI opened at $11.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $237.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.96. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $72,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 27.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

