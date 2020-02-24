Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $1.16

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00012100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, AirSwap, GOPAX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 59.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $38.22 million and $197,598.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,814,628 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitfinex, Liqui, Upbit, HitBTC, AirSwap, GOPAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

