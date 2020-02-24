ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) will post sales of $16.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.90 billion and the lowest is $15.89 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $19.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $65.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.83 billion to $69.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $69.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $67.09 billion to $72.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ArcelorMittal.

MT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 275.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.53. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

