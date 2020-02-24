ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 275.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $16.23 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

