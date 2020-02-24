Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,325 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Arch Coal worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Arch Coal in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Arch Coal from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $51.44 on Monday. Arch Coal Inc has a twelve month low of $50.57 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $778.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.51.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.19%. Arch Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Coal Inc will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.17%.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $91,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

