Argentum (ARG) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Argentum has a market capitalization of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Argentum alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io.

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argentum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.