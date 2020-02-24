Arionum (ARO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76,060.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 34.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Arionum has a market cap of $153,137.00 and $76,060.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 38.3% against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,604.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.09 or 0.02726001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.74 or 0.03856092 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00774461 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.46 or 0.00816029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00095705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009894 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030115 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00620865 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com.

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

