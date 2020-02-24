Ark Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $29.76 million and $1.47 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, Bit-Z and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042203 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 147,671,356 coins and its circulating supply is 118,357,094 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Cryptomate, Upbit, COSS and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

