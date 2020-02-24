Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

AI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Arlington Asset Investment alerts:

Shares of Arlington Asset Investment stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $244.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Arlington Asset Investment has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 11.13%. Analysts expect that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 610.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Arlington Asset Investment during the third quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlington Asset Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.