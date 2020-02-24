Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.36–0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $60-70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.11 million.Arlo Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ARLO. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $257.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

