Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.49% and a negative return on equity of 62.20%. The business had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,710. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $257.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

