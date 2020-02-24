Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.36)-($0.33) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.29). The company issued revenue guidance of $60.0-70.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.11 million.Arlo Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of ARLO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,710. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $5.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.02 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.20% and a negative net margin of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARLO. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.