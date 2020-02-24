ARP Americas LP Acquires 62,200 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 360,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.12.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $7.89 on Monday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.