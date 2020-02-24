ARP Americas LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

ARP Americas LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,387,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,368,000 after acquiring an additional 365,638 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329,186 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,611,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,325,000 after acquiring an additional 130,741 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC opened at $59.13 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.