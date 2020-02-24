ARP Americas LP Buys 5,600 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 111.8% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $166.88 on Monday. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.04.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

