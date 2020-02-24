ARP Americas LP Buys 6,700 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

ARP Americas LP increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,812,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

Shares of CSL opened at $162.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.11 and a 1-year high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

