ARP Americas LP Decreases Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

ARP Americas LP decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Leidos by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $117.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.68. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $61.74 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

