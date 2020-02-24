ARP Americas LP Grows Position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 690.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $79.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $92.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

