ARP Americas LP Grows Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

ARP Americas LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,086,000 after acquiring an additional 473,425 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. Anavon Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $3,753,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPR stock opened at $65.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $100.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average is $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

