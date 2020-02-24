ARP Americas LP Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

ARP Americas LP cut its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of HP opened at $44.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.34. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

