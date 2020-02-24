ARP Americas LP Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ARP Americas LP lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $109.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.07 and a 200-day moving average of $117.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $207.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

