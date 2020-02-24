ARP Americas LP Increases Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 450.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in VMware by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in VMware by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,090 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in VMware by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $186.00 price objective on VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nomura lifted their target price on VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Shares of VMW opened at $159.87 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.69 and a 52 week high of $206.80. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.46 and a 200-day moving average of $153.31.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

