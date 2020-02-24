ARP Americas LP Invests $2.20 Million in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,144,000 after purchasing an additional 610,178 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,752,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,049,000 after purchasing an additional 116,061 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,527,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,168,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.05. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $95.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.