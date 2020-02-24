ARP Americas LP Invests $3.73 Million in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE MAA opened at $147.77 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.32.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.58.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.