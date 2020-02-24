ARP Americas LP Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ARP Americas LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.72.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $102.94 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

