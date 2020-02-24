ARP Americas LP Purchases 5,200 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ARP Americas LP boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,664,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 16.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lam Research by 5,450.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $316.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $344.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.17.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $17,056,266 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

