ARP Americas LP Purchases 6,200 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

ARP Americas LP raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 172.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $400.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.55. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.96 and a 52-week high of $413.02.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

