ARP Americas LP Purchases 92,784 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

ARP Americas LP raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 126.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 92,784 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP owned about 0.07% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,921,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,085 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,303,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 179,794 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12,937.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,095,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,035 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 897,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 223,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 802,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 210.71%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

