ARP Americas LP Purchases New Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 67,192 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000. ARP Americas LP owned about 0.13% of Texas Capital Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,352 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sandler O’Neill raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

TCBI opened at $56.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.07. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.