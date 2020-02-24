ARP Americas LP Purchases New Shares in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAX opened at $92.67 on Monday. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $72.42 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

