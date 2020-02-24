ARP Americas LP Purchases Shares of 174,934 AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 174,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,000. ARP Americas LP owned 0.55% of AquaVenture as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAAS. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,490,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of AquaVenture by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AquaVenture by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 615,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 359,578 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AquaVenture by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 129,729 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

WAAS stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $863.65 million, a P/E ratio of -37.54 and a beta of 1.04. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.09.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

