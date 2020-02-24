ARP Americas LP Purchases Shares of 63,922 IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,922 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,000. ARP Americas LP owned approximately 0.12% of IBERIABANK as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBKC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 59,295 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter worth $944,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 35,464 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 331,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 71,058 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKC opened at $73.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. IBERIABANK Corp has a 12-month low of $66.55 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. IBERIABANK’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.68%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,108 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,141. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

