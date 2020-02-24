ARP Americas LP Takes $2.23 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at $22,545,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

