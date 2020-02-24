ARP Americas LP Takes $2.28 Million Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Nasdaq by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ opened at $115.18 on Monday. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.