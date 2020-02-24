ARP Americas LP Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 166.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 36.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $91.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average of $93.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,688 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

