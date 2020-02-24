Arqma (ARQ) Market Cap Tops $23,327.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Arqma has a total market cap of $23,327.00 and approximately $73.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,607.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.23 or 0.02728856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.39 or 0.03863368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00773841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00813943 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00095960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009894 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030108 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00621704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,772,314 coins and its circulating supply is 3,727,770 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.