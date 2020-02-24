Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 3,890 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,897 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,115 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 22,041 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 382,078 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,711,000 after acquiring an additional 63,266 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 360,455 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $87.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.88. The stock has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.27 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,347. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

