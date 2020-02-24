Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 496 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after buying an additional 392,227 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 261,230 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,045,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,310,745,000 after buying an additional 224,799 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,266,000 after buying an additional 196,657 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO opened at $334.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.67 and a 1 year high of $342.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

