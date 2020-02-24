Arrow Financial Corp Buys 760 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,005,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,509,000 after buying an additional 65,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,393,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,421,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 610,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,927,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.61.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $207.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.