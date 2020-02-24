Arrow Financial Corp Cuts Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,660,000 after purchasing an additional 57,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,067,000 after purchasing an additional 110,167 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.4% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 269,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,886,000 after purchasing an additional 37,989 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.85.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $371.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.92. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.