Arrow Financial Corp Cuts Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.40.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $277.59 on Monday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $185.76 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.74%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

