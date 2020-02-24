Arrow Financial Corp Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $240.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

