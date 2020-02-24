Arrow Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,862 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 48,781 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $181.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

