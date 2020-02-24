Arrow Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $210.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $611.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $51,316.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,785 shares of company stock valued at $15,030,985. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price objective (down previously from ) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

