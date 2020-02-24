Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,688,000 after acquiring an additional 110,117 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,876,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $509,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $179.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.38 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.