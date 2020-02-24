Arrow Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of BAC opened at $34.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $304.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

