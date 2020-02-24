Arrow Financial Corp Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,585,000 after buying an additional 77,569 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,045,000 after buying an additional 33,895 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,556 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $427.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $292.53 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

